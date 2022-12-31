Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Badiashile

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with AS Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile.

This is according to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano who claims Chelsea and Badiashile have reached a deal and the transfer is now in its “final stages”.

Chelsea have been very active ahead of the January transfer window as they have already landed Molde’s David Datro Fofana and Vasco da Gama’s Andrey Santos.

“Chelsea are close to complete their third 2023 signing after Fofana and Andrey Santos,” Romano wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Deal at final stages for Benoit Badiashile, all parties feel it will be done soon.

“‘Final bits’ now and then here we go expected. Personal terms in place, Badiashile wants Chelsea.”

Chelsea’s interest in the 21-year-old has been well known and reports have indicated that he could cost up to £35million.

He is strong in one-on-one situations, well-built, quick and is a strong passer.

Of Congolese descent, Badiashile started…