Haaland Deserves A Red Card Against Everton -Cole

Former England forward, Joe Cole says Man City striker, Erling Haaland should have been issued a red card against Everton in today’s Premier League game.

Recall that Manchester City played out a 1-1 against Everton, a result create a little setbacks in their quest to retain the title.

The Norwegian international scored the first goal of the game in the 24th minute of the first half and Demarai Gray equalised for the Toffees in the 64th minute.

While speaking on BT Sport as quoted by Football.London, Cole suggested that Haaland deserved a red card for tackling Vitali Mykolenko.

“I think that’s a red and the reason is because he’s gone with his left foot,” Cole said

“If he’s going to block he slides with his right, look at his left…I think it’s a red.”

Haaland is leading scorer in the Premier League this season with 21 goals scored after 15 games.

Manchester City are placed second in the Premier League after acquiring 36 points from 16 games.

