Happy Posthumous One, Pastor Emmanuel Ojeagbase

Happy 72nd posthumous birthday to Pastor (Dr.) Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase – the Founder and Executive Chairman of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports and Success Digest.

Ten months into your transition to glory which started precisely on February 26, 2022, your 72nd birthday is upon us, posthumously. Your beloved family, Complete Communications Limited family, friends, and business associates who remember this important date, 31st December, heartily urge you to continue resting happily in the God Almighty’s bosom.

On your birthday, your legacies hold sway all over the place, preserving a well-earned legendary posthumous reputation. Your, family, staff, mentees, friends, associates, and the society are fortified with your positive influence as a husband, father, brother, boss, life coach, philanthropist, and God Almighty’s sterling soldier.

