Kakwi Wins Plateau State Scrabble Championship

Dan Kakwi has won the maiden edition of the Plateau State Scrabble Championship.

Kakwi sealed the top position with ten wins on match day 4 having led the pack since match day 1.

The Scrabble Consultant who took an early lead since match day 1, had been consistent on the number 1 position on the championship standings despite coming 4th and 2nd on matchday 2 and 3 respectively.

Coming into the final day with just half-a-point advantage over closest contender, Benjamin Batol, Kakwi finished the championship in style as he won ten out of fifteen games of match day 4 to end the championship on a total of 33.5 wins from 45 games and a cumulative score of +1730 to record a clear 2.5 points lead over first runner-up, Benjamin Batol.

Alhassan Shaibu who was the runner-up in the intermediate category of the 2nd Gov. Douye Diri National Scrabble Championship, came third with a total score of 30 points and +2359 cumulative.

2022 National Sports Festival bronze medalist and Plateau…