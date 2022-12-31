Nwakaeme Scores In Al Feiha’s Away Win At Al Fateh

Anthony Nwakaeme was on target for the second consecutive game as Al Feiha defeated Al Fateh 2-0 in their Saudi Arabia Professional League clash at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City on Friday afternoon.

Nwakaeme put Al Feiha ahead with a stunning strike in the 77th minute.

The Nigerian received the ball from Bandar Nasser close to Al Fateh’s box and ran past three defenders before unleashing a ferocious shot into the net.

Substitute Saud Zaydan netted the second goal deep into stoppage time.

Nwakaeme has now scored six goals in nine league appearances for Al Feiha this season.

Al Feiha have now won their last three league games.

Vuk Rasovic’s side occupy 12th position on the table with 11 points from 11 games.

Al Feiha will face Al Batin in their next league game on January 7, 2023.

By Adeboye Amosu

