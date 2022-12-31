Okoye Seeks Eredivisie Return – Complete Sports

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye has revealed his intention to return to the Dutch Eredivisie if the opportunity avail itself.

Recall that the Nigerian international joined Watford from Eredivisie club, Sparta Rotterdam in the summer.

Despite just featuring in once Carabao Cup game for Watford, Okoye is yet to make a single appearance for the London side in the Championship.

However, in a chat with Voetbal Primeur, Okoye says he will fancy the chance of returning to Holland on loan when the transfer window reopens next month.

“We’ll see what happens. My contract runs until 2027, so anything is possible. Maybe I will be rented out, or not, I don’t know yet, ” Okoye said to Voetbal Primeur.

“The Eredivisie? Yes, that sounds like something to me. The clubs in the Netherlands know me well from Sparta and know what they can do with me. We’ll see.

“For now I’m just focusing completely on Watford and the games we’re going to play.”

Copyright © 2022…