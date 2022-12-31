Rashford Benched Against Wolves For Disciplinary Reasons

Marcus Rashford was dropped to the bench for Manchester United’s trip to Wolves following disciplinary action from the club.

Rashford was expected to lead the line for United at Molineaux this afternoon following back-to-back goalscoring appearances against Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

But The Sun quoted manager Erik ten Hag saying the 25-year-old was dropped to the bench following “internal disciplinary” action.

However, Ten Hag Dutchman didn’t reveal why Rashford had been disciplined.

“Internal discipline. No details. Our rules. Now [we] focus on the game.

“He is in very good shape and nobody can play every game.”

Meanwhile, United fans were quick to comment on Rashford’s omission, with one asking: “Why has Marcus Rashford been benched?”

Another asked: “What did Marcus Rashford do?

And another said: “Marcus Rashford is amongst the most in-form players in the league but…