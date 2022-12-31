Rashford Fires Man United To Victory Against Wolves

Substitute Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal as Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at the Molineux.
The forward fired home late in the game to help the visitors move into top four.
Wolves put up a brave fight in the game and were unlucky to concede late on.
Rashford was denied a second after he handled the ball.
David de Gea had to save well from Raul Jimenez in stoppage-time to win the game.
Wolves will next face Aston Villa, while Manchester United will host Bournemouth in their next game.
