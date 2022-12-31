Rashford Fires Man United To Victory Against Wolves

Substitute Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal as Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at the Molineux.

The forward fired home late in the game to help the visitors move into top four.

Wolves put up a brave fight in the game and were unlucky to concede late on.

Rashford was denied a second after he handled the ball.

David de Gea had to save well from Raul Jimenez in stoppage-time to win the game.

Wolves will next face Aston Villa, while Manchester United will host Bournemouth in their next game.

