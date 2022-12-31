Rashford Relishes Feeling Of scoring United’s Winner At Wolves

England forward, Marcus Rashford, says it’s a ‘nice feeling’ to score the only goal for Manchester United in their Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to close the year 2022.

Manchester United took all three points after defeating Wolves 1-0 at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday, December 31.

Rashford scored the solitary match-winner in the 76th minute after coming on as a second-half substitute, replacing Alejandro Garnacho in the 46th minute.

Rashford told Manchesterunited.com that he was glad that the Red Devils were able to grind out a win.

“It’s a nice feeling for a forward to have that happening for them,” Rashford said.

“We didn’t necessarily play our best football but we got three points and I think for a team that’s developing, striving to be the best that we can be you have to be able to win games like that.”

Rashford has a total of six Premier League goals…