‘Why Nunez Can Be Compared To Lewandowski‘ —Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared the current struggles of Darwin Nunez to a young Robert Lewandowski at Borussia Dortmund.

Nunez has received criticism in some quarters following his club-record £85million move from Benfica to Anfield.

So far Nunez has nine goals in 19 games, but his finishing and composure in front of goal has been questioned.

The Uruguayan wasted a number of golden opportunities during the 3-1 victory at Aston Villa on Boxing Day, however, Klopp believes this is part of a process.

The Reds manager points towards his former Dortmund striker Lewandowski to explain how raw, unpolished talent can often look messy at the start.

Poland superstar Lewandowski scored eight goals in his first season at Dortmund in 2010/11 before becoming one of the greatest strikers in modern football.

“There are a lot of similarities (with Nunez), to be honest,” Klopp was quoted on talkSPORT.

“Yes, I think Lewi would tell the same story. We had shooting sessions…