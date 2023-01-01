Ancelotti: Why I Won’t Declare Messi Greatest Player Ever

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he won’t declare Lionel Messi the greatest player ever.

The PSG star is being celebrated around the globe after leading Argentina to victory in the World Cup.

But Ancelotti, asked if the Barcelona legend is the greatest, said: “It is difficult to say.

“He is a great footballer. His career is spectacular but if he is the best in history I do not know because each era has had very important players.

“Saying he was the best in history is not going to come out of my mouth. I have enjoyed all the players and now I have a Ballon d’Or every day here (Karim Benzema).

“I have seen (Diego) Maradona and (Johan) Cruyff and I have enjoyed them”.

