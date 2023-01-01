Chukwueze On Target In Villarreal’s Comeback Win Vs Valencia

Samuel Chukwueze opened his goals account in Laliga this season as Villarreal came from behind to beat Valencia 2-1 on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The last time Chukwueze found the back of the net in the Spanish topflight was in April this year.

Valencia took the lead in the 21st minute through Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani before Chukwueze equalised in one minute of first half added time.

Villarreal broke from their half and Gerard Moreno found Chukwueze, who was left unmarked inside the box, with a long left foot pass.

The Super Eagles forward controlled the pass before slotting part Valencia keeper.

Chukwueze was later replaced by Jose Luis Morales in the 72nd minute.

And with two minutes left Juan Foyth grabbed the winner to earn Villarreal the three points.

The win took Villarreal, now on 24 points, up to 7th position in the league table.

By James Agberebi

