Deeney:’Arsenal Will Finish As Low As Third’

Former Watford skipper Troy Deeney expects Arsenal to drop out of the Premier League title race and eventually finish the season in third place.

The Gunners have enjoyed their best ever start to a top flight campaign and sit seven points clear of champions Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side will battle City on 15 February at the Etihad Stadium – a fixture originally set to take place in September but was postponed following the death of the Queen.

Deeney, who has had his share of run-ins with Arsenal over the years after his infamous ‘cojones’ remark in 2017, is confident however City will cut the gap.

He also believes that when that does happen, Arsenal will begin to feel the pressure and crumble.

“Buying new players to bolster their squad is all well and good, but it is about bringing in new players and maintaining the consistency they have had so far this season,” Deeney wrote for The…