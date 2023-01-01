EPL: Awoniyi In Action As Nottingham Forest Hold Chelsea

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi was at his best mettle in Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea in today’s Premier League game.

The Nigerian international who is making his 15th appearance, has netted 3 goals this season.

He was a nightmare for the Blues duo of Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly each time he attacks their defence.

However, Chelsea took the lead after 16 minutes when Willy Boly unfortunately deflected Christian Pulisic’s cross over Dean Henderson and against the crossbar, with Raheem Sterling smashing home a half-volley from the rebound.

But the leveller eventually came from an unusual source when Serge Aurier latched onto Boly’s header from a corner and chested then volleyed under Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Both teams rise a position with the draw. Chelsea are up to eighth, while Forest are now third-bottom

