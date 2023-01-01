‘Havertz Can Lead Blues Attack’ –Potter Speaks Ahead

By
Headliners
-
1


Chelsea boss Graham Potter believes Kai Havertz can lead the Blues attack ahead of today’s game against Nottingham Forest.

Potter acknowledges it has been hard at times to hand Havertz a fixed position but he gives his view on the current state of play.

Mega Millions Naija

“Kai is only 23,” Potter begins. “He came into this country on the back of a fantastic period in Germany but he’s still a young player.

“You can’t do anything about the price tag and all that goes with that, and there’s an expectation, but he’s still a young player that’s learning the game and has fantastic quality. I think as a nine he gives you the flexibility and variability in the game. He can drop in but he can also threaten the backline and he can score. So I like him in that position.

“With the period that we’ve had, we’ve had to adapt a few things. It’s nice to get that clarity [on position], but sometimes it’s not possible. The players are multifaceted in terms of their qualities so they can…



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR