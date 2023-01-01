HUGE WINNINGS For Stakers 22Bet.ng, As Company Calls Calm

A leading & popular betting site in Nigeria and Sub Sahara Africa, 22Bet.ng Nigeria founded in 2017 has assured its numerous clients, stakers and customers not to panic about withdrawing their winnings.

The company which said the assurance became imperative in view of fears entertained by some stakers and customers who won big during the yuletide end of the year gamings said the company will do anything and everything possible to ensure that winners are not denied their winnings on their platform.

Speaking in a statement signed by the Head Local Sponsorship and Partnership, Adebayo Ajala, explained that many stakers won big on Boxing Day/ End of the Year stake.

He said however, trouble started when some winners who could not withdraw their winning, largely due to technical issues went to the social media to raise alarm.

Ajala explained that, the company swiftly responded to the challenges with many winners being able to withdraw their winnings as many more winners shared…