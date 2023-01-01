Ligue 1: Moffi Shines In Lorient’s Win At Angers, Simon In Action For Nantes

Super Eagles forward, Terem Moffi played a key role as Lorient rallied back from a goal down to beat Angers 2-1 in their Ligue 1 clash.

Moffi was in full action in the thrilling encounter.

The striker has scored 10 goals in 16 league appearances for Lorient this season.

His international teammate, Innocent Bonke was also in action for Les Merlus in the game.

In another game, Nantes defeated Auxerre 1-0 with Moses Simon in action.

Simon started the game and was replaced by Marcus Regis in the 64th minutes.

Regis netted the winning goal for the Canaries 16 minutes from time.

Simon has scored five goals in 15 league appearances for Antoine Kombouare’s side this season.

