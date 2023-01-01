Man United Rekindle Interest In Osimhen

Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen ahead to the January transfer window.

According to si.com the Red Devils have Osimhen amongst their top priorities as they navigate the season.

Having lost out on Cody Gakpo to Liverpool, Osimhen is a realistic top striking talent option for the club as they seek out a proven goalscorer.

Osimhen has been linked to United in recent seasons as his performances at Napoli have caught the eye.

Osimhen is currently the topscorer in Serie A with nine goals in just 11 appearances, he has also provided three assists.

He has totalled 15 goals in 23 appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Napoli are top of the Serie A table with 41 points from 15 games.

