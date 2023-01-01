Morocco World Cup Star Set To Become Teammate With Iheanacho, Ndidi At Leicester

Atlas Lions of Morocco Qatar 2022 World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi, could become teammate with Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi as Leicester are leading the race for his signature.

Ounahi, who features for Ligue 1 club Angers has been linked to Leicester for several weeks, starred as Morocco reached the semi-finals in Qatar two weeks ago.

The Foxes are believed to have offered around £20million for Ounahi.

If Leicester could sign the 22-year-old in the window it would cast doubt on the future of Youri Tielemans, who was on the bench at Liverpool on Friday.

Sportsmail previously reported that Tielemans was on the radar of Newcastle United, which would leave the door open for Ounahi to be a replacement.

Ounahi emerged as one of the breakthrough stars of the World Cup in Qatar, forming part of the side that made history by becoming the first African team to make the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament

