‘They Will Be Difficult To Play’ –Conte Speaks Ahead

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has revealed that it will be difficult to play Aston Villa in today’s Premier League clash.

Villa recently appointed an old N17 foe, former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, a coach Conte fully respects.

However, in a press conference, the Italian tactician stated that they are ready for the tough task.

“We are talking about a dangerous team,” said Conte. “I watched their game against Liverpool and, in my opinion, they deserved much more than to lose that game, because they had a lot of chances to score. Sometimes, the goalkeeper was good, sometimes they missed important chances.

“So, we have to pay great attention. Now, they have started a new path with Unai Emery, and we are talking about a good coach, a coach who showed in the past his value. I appreciate him a lot as a coach.

“We have to start well, to be focussed and be ready to suffer during the game. At the same time, we want to get the three points. That is very important for the…