Villarreal Boss Lavishes Praise On ‘Top Player’ Chukwueze

Villarreal manager Quique Setien has heaped plaudits on Samuel Chukwueze after the winger scored in Saturday’s 2-1 home win against Valencia.

Chukwueze scored his first LaLiga goal of the season in the thrilling encounter.

It was the Nigeria international’s 30th career goal for the Yellow Submarine.

The 23-year-old cancelled out Edison Cavani’s opening goal on the stroke of half-time.

Juan Foyth netted the winning goal in the second half.

“He is a player who was already important before my arrival and now, he is at a good level.

“Where I have had to think the most has been in the top positions, I have six players who could have started perfectly. Both Samu and the rest know that they have to give things to keep their position.”

By Adeboye Amosu

