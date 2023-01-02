Akpom Bags 13th League Goal As Middlesbrough Win

Chuba Akpom continued his impressive scoring run as he netted in Middlesbrough’s 3-1 win at Birmingham City in the English Championship on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

Akpom is now the top scorer in the second division with 13 goals this season.

Also, the 27-year-old former Arsenal striker has scored five goals in his last five Championship games for Middlesbrough.

Against Birmingham, Akpom got his side’s third goal on 85 minutes after receiving a pass, rounded the keeper before rolling into the bottom corner.

After a goalless first half, Matt Crooks gave Middlesbrough the lead on 57 minutes as he nodded home Jonny Howson’s cross.

Just two minutes after the opener, Crooks made it 2-0 as he pounced on a poor touch to finish off.

Birmingham pulled a goal back in the 74th minute through former Manchester United player Tahith Chong.

Akpom was withdrawn with one…