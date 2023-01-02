Al Nassr Gain Over 5m New Followers On Instagram After Announcing Ronaldo Signing

The Instagram following of Saudi Arabia giants Al Nassr has increased tremendously ever since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo was announced.

Prior to the arrival of Ronaldo, Al Nassr had a following of 800k but since the announcement of Ronaldo as their new signning, the number of Instagram followers of the club has gone up to a staggering 6.5 million.

This means that the club gained 5.7 million new followers in just three days.

The post in which Al-Nassr announced their signing of Ronaldo is now the club’s most like post on Instagram receiving over 31 million likes in 3 days.

Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram with more than 500 million followers, and with one of the biggest fan bases in sports history.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr will see him reportedly earn a salary of €200 million per year at the club, thus making him the highest paid footballer in the history of the game.

He departed left Manchester United on a pretty sour note, as he…