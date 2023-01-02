Awoniyi Could Have Scored Vs Chelsea

Former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder, Charlie Adam, has blamed Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson for not passing the ball to Taiwo Awoniyi for a golden opportunity to score during their Premier League home match against Chelsea.

The Tricky Trees held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at City Ground Nottingham on Sunday, January 1.

Raheem Sterling (16′) and Serge Aurier (63′) scored in the match for Chelsea and Nottingham Forest respectivey.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Adam

insisted that Awoniyi had a clear chance to score, but Johnson failed to pass to him.

That hopeful scoring chance was fluffed in the fourth minute of the second half when Johnson’s run with the ball on the right side had Awoniyi well position to receive a pass and shoot at goal. He decided to go for the goal himself, and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga made an easy save.

“That’s exactly what Nottingham Forest wanted,…