Brentford Vs Liverpool – Predictions And Match Preview

Brentford vs Liverpool: This evening at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford and Liverpool will face off to round off the Premier League Matchday No. 19.

The Reds will aim to build on their recent success and secure another triumph that would move them closer to the race for Champions League spots.

When the Premier League resumed following the World Cup break, Jurgen Klopp’s team looked fantastic as they easily defeated Unai Emery’s Aston Villa 1-3 on Boxing Day in Birmingham.

At Villa Park, Mohamed Salah stood out with a goal and an assist. After a rather underwhelming first half of the season, is the Egyptian King at the top of his game again?

In this case, Liverpool should have enough room to score against a Brentford team that is trying to score. The Bees’ 2-2 draw with Tottenham seven days…