Chelsea’s EPL Top Four Dream Is Over –Hoddle

Former Premier League manager, Glenn Hoddle has revealed that it will be difficult for Chelsea to finish in the Premier League top four.

Hoddle pointed out that with the way the Blues are approaching their matches, they will not find a space in the top four of the Premier League this term.

He stated that nothing has changed at Stamford Bridge since Thomas Tuchel was shockingly sacked by new owners led by Todd Boehly.

“With the way they’re playing, they’re off [top four finish]. They’re way off it actually. Players have got to respond better,” Hoddle said on Premier League Productions.

During his post match interview, Graham Potter complained about the lack of consistency of this Chelsea side but Hoddle feels the former Brighton boss is actually the real cause of the problem.

“He hasn’t picked a consistent team. Nobody knows what Chelsea’s [starting XI] is and even he[Potter] doesn’t know what his best team is.

“Today we saw substitutions – they’ve got…