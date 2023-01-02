Dele-Bashiru Ruled Out For Months Again With Injury

Watford midfielder, Tom Dele-Bashiru will spend time on the sidelines again after sustaining another injury.

Dele-Bashiru sustained ankle ligament damage in the Hornets 4-0 defeat to Swansea City.

The former Flying Eagles star, who was on the sidelines for months with a lateral collateral ligament injury returned to competitive football action for Watford against Blackpool on October 8.

Ahead of Monday’s league clash with Norwich City at Carrow Road, Watford’s official website wrote as headline: “Tom Dele-Bashiru Adds To Injury List Ahead Of Norwich Clash.”

“Tom Dele-Bashiru sustained ankle ligament damage in a challenge at Swansea and is set for a spell of at least a couple of months on the sidelines.

“It adds to an extraordinary list of midfielders currently in the treatment room; contact injuries during matches accounting for more than half of those.”

He has made six league appearances for the London club this season.

