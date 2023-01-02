EPL: Brentford Will Attack Liverpool Aggressively -Frank

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has issued a stern warning to Liverpool ahead of tonight’s clash.

In a press conference, Frank stated that his team won’t hesitate to attack the Reds aggressively.

Both teams will be hoping to pick the maximum points in a bid to gain more ground on the league table.

He said, “We have massive faith in ourselves. We have a great group of players. We talk about our attitude all the time – we are confident but humble.

“Liverpool is a fantastic team with a fantastic manager. It doesn’t matter when you face Liverpool; they are always good.

“We will make it (home stadium) into a fortress. We will be very difficult to play against, also away from home, but especially at home. We have to be brave and aggressive and we have to attack.”

