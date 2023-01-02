EPL: Onyeka Missing As Brentford Beat Liverpool

Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka was conspicuously missing as Brentford defeated Liverpool 3-1 in Monday’s Premier League game.

The Nigerian international has made 12 appearance and bagged one assist.

Recall that Onyeka is nursing a thigh injury.

The home team continued to look the more likely and had two further efforts from set pieces chalked off by VAR before Yoane Wissa headed beyond Alisson three minutes prior to the break.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain marked his 100th league appearance for the club by nodding in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s lovely cross on 50 minutes.

Liverpool were much-improved and dominated for long spells throughout the second period but could not muster an equaliser, leaving Bryan Mbeumo to rub salt in their wounds by firing in a clincher six minutes from time.

The result means Liverpool stay sixth and remain four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United having played a game more.

