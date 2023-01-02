I Hope Ibrahimovic Returns Soon -Lukaku

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku says he hope Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns back from injury for AC Milan.

Recall that the pair famously clashed in the Milan derby two seasons ago before Lukaku was re-signed by Chelsea.

With both teams set to clash in the final of the Coppa Italian on January 19, the Belgian striker in an interview with Sky Italian, stated that he prays the Swedish star return to full fitness.

“I’m not someone who wants to see big players out for a long time.

“There is always respect for what he has done in his career. He’s won a lot. He won for Inter and now for that team there.

“But I think people want to see these games, two players who want to win for their team. I hope he comes back as soon as possible. Then we see what happens on the pitch.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority…