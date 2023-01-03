Arsenal Vs Newcastle – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Arsenal vs Newcastle – Arsenal, and Newcastle have been the two Premier League teams that have surprised fans the most in the first 18 rounds.

Going into their 19th-round meeting on Tuesday night at Emirates Stadium, both teams are positioned inside the top three of the league standings.

The Gunners lead the league by five points over reigning champions Manchester City after 15 games with a record of 13 victories, one tie, and one loss.

Mikel Arteta’s team is getting along better than ever, which suggests that he has finally found the winning formula.

Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka all shone in the stunning 3-1 comeback victory over West Ham on Boxing Day.

Arsenal is now surrounded by people who want to win, and their offensive weapons…