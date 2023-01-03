Arsenal Will Win 2022/23 EPL; Man City, United, Liverpool In Top 4

Arsenal will win the 2022/2023 Premier League title, while Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool will make the top-four, an American soccer forecaster has revealed in the details of its latest permutations.

FiveThirtyEight predicts that Manchester City will finish in second place with just two points behind the Gunners.

Manchester United are expected to finish third and Liverpool fourth, the pollster stated.

Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, and Wolves are all set to be relegated, according to the foretelling.

Also Read: Arsenal Vs Newcastle – Predictions And Match Preview

FiveThirtyEight takes into consideration a number of things, such as the Soccer Power Index (SPI) of all the Premier League teams.

The soccer forecast website founded by Nate Silver has been making sports predictions since 2017.

It predicted that Brazil would win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a 22% chance and eventual champions Argentina were given a measly 8%.

In the current midway,…