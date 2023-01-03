Awoniyi Named Man Of The Match In Forest’s Draw Vs Chelsea

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi was named Man of the Match after Nottingham Forest held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at home.

Forest announced Awoniyi as their stand out player on their Twitter handle following conclusion of the club’s fans votes

Awoniyi beat off competition from Forest scorer Serge Aurier, Morgan Gibbs-White and Willy Boly to land the award.

The former Liverpool striker polled 40 per cent, Aurier got 20 per cent, Gibbs-White had 18 per cent while Boly finished with 14 per cent of the votes.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the 16th minute, finishing from close range after Kai Havertz’ flick hit the crossbar.

But in 63 minutes Aurier powered home a loose ball from close range inside the penalty area.

Awoniyi has scored three goals in 15 Premier League games for Forest this season.

