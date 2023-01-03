Chukwueze Scores In Villarreal’s Big Win Against Cartagena

Samuel Chukwueze was among the goal scorers as Villarreal thrashed their hosts Cartagena 5-1 in their Copa Del Rey clash at the Estadio Mucipal Cartagonova on Tuesday night.

Chukwueze started the game on the bench and replaced Arnaut Danjuma in the 68th minute.

Cartagena took a shock lead through Pablo Vazquez on 39 minutes.

Villarreal however rallied back in the second half.

Alex Baena, Danjuma, Jose Luis Morales, Chukwueze and Etienne Capoue were all target for the Yellow Submarine.

Chukwueze has now scored seven goals and recorded six assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for Quique Sentien’s side this season.



By Adeboye Amosu

