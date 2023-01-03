Count Liverpool Out Of Premier League Title Race –Owen

Former Three Lions striker, Michael Owen has ruled out the possibility of Liverpool winning the Premier League title.

Owen made this known on the backdrop of the Reds’ 3-1 loss to Brentford on Monday.

Reacting to the defeat, Owen in a chat with Liverpool Echo, pinpointed the club’s lack of consistency as a major factor why they won’t win the Premier League.

“I started this show by saying I fancy Liverpool to get into the top four, but after today it’s a bit of a worry,” Owen said.

“But I still think they are one of the four best Premier League teams in the competition, but consistency. The worst thing is after 16 games for Liverpool now, they are out of the title race. They can’t win the League can they?”

Owen played at Liverpool between 1996 and 2004 winning the Premier League golden boot in the 1997/98 and 1998/99 season.

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League after garnering 28 points from 17 games.

The Reds play Wolves next in the FA Cup 3rd…