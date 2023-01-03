FIFA To Ask Nigeria Other Countries To Name A Stadium After Pele

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has revealed that the world football governing body, will ask Nigeria and every other country in the world to name a stadium after Pele following his death last week.

Pele passed away aged 82 and Infantino will ask countries to honour one of the all-time greats with the gesture.

“We are going to ask that all countries in the world have at least one stadium with the name of Pele,” said while commenting at Pele’s funeral which began in Santos on Monday.

He said that the reason behind this idea would be ‘so that children know Pele’s importance’.

An emotional Brazil began paying its respects to football legend Pele today, as his coffin arrived at the stadium where he first took the world’s breath away.

Hundreds of fans began filing into the Vila Belmiro, home to Pele’s longtime club Santos, where the open casket bearing the body of ‘The King’ was displayed at the centre circle this morning.

The casket, which was placed under an…