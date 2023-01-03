Iwobi Suffers Heavy Defeat With Everton At Home To Brighton As Leicester Lose Again

It was a night to forget for Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates as they fell to a 4-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in Tuesday’s Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Everton are now winless in their three games (two defeats, one draw) since the restart of the league.

Iwobi played for 90 minutes and was yellow carded with 15 minutes left.

Brighton broke the deadlock on 14 minutes off a

wonderful run and finish from Kaoru Mitoma, who cut in from the left-hand side before slotting past Jordan Pickford.

In the 51st minute Evan Ferguson made it 2-0 to Brighton after good work from Jeremy Sarmiento.

On 54 minutes Solly March got Brighton’s third as he cut inside and picked out the bottom corner following good build-up work.

Brighton then went 4-0 up against Everton on 57 minutes after Pascal Gross got in on the action, racing through and then lifting the ball over Jordan Pickford.

Everton got a consolation goal in the 92nd minute from Demarai Gray who powered the ball…