Kalu To Spend Time On Sidelines Again After Injury Vs Norwich City

Samuel Kalu is expected to spend time on the sidelines again after picking up a knock in Watford’s 1-0 away victory against Norwich City on Monday.

Kalu was handed his first start of the season by manager Slaven Bilic at the. Carrow Road.

It ended up in disappointment as the Nigeria international left the pitch on 29 minutes as a result of injury.

His replacement, Vakoun Bayo netted the winning goal for the Hornets seven minutes from time.

Read Also: Nottingham Ready To Offload Dennis Five Months After £15m Move

The winger has struggled with injuries since arriving Vicarage Road from Ligue 1 club, Girondis Bordeaux.

Kalu has made nine appearances for the London club this season.

Watford ended a run of two games without a win by snatching all three points in the game.

The Hornets occupy fourth position on the Sky Bet Championship table with 40 points from 26 matches.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…