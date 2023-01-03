Lookman May Replace Portuguese Star At AC Milan

Serie A champions, AC Milan will target Ademola Lookman as a potential replacement for Portugal international winger, Rafael Leao.

AC Milan have been locked in talks with Leao over a new contract for months without a breakthrough yet.

Premier League giants, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly interested in the former Lille player.

Read Also: Kalu To Spend Time On Sidelines Again After Injury Vs Norwich City

The San Siro outfit, according to CMW, will look to bring in Lookman should Leao decide to move elsewhere.

Lookman arrived another Serie A club, Atalanta from Bundesliga outfit, RB Leipzig last summer.

The Nigeria international has become a key player for La Dea.

Lookman has scored six goals in 14 league appearances for Atalanta.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority…