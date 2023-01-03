Lukaku: Osimhen Is Best Striker In The World

Inter Milan forward, Romelu Lukaku believes Victor Osimhen is the best marksman in the world.

Inter Milan will host Napoli in a Serie A clash at the Stadio Guiseppe Meaza, San Siro on Wednesday.

While Lukaku has played sparingly for Inter this season as a result of injury, Osimhen has shone for Napoli.

Osimhen is the currently the top scorer in Serie A with nine goals and two assists from 11 outings.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure in Napoli’s quest for their first Scudetto in three decades.

“Napoli have a really strong coach, they are doing a great job, they have a lot of great players. They are in a good moment, they have Osimhen who scores a lot of goals, (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia who is very strong,” Lukaku told Sky Sports Italia.

“He (Osimhen) is really strong, he is the best now. We have to be honest, he’s doing really well and Napoli are first in the table. We have respect but not fear.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…