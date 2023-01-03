Martinez Buys £20,000 Dog To Protect World Cup Gold Medal

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has reportedly purchased a guard dog worth £20,000 to protect his Qatar 2022 World Cup gold medal.

The Daily Star reported that Martinez has bought a Belgian Malinois guard dog, which has received training from US Navy Seals and SAS, to keep it at his home in Argentina to protect his family as well as his World Cup winner’s medal.

This comes just weeks after Argentina defeated France on penalties to win their third World Cup title and their first since 1986.

Earlier, Martinez took to his official Instagram handle to post pictures of his new tattoo, which he got on his left leg exactly on the same spot from where he stopped a last-minute effort from France at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

“May passion lead you to glory,” the tattoo read.

Argentine artist Juan Pablo Skunca made the tattoo on Martinez’s leg. It features a World Cup trophy along with three stars on top…