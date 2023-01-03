Nottingham Ready To Offload Dennis Five Months After £15m Move

Nottingham Forest are ready to listen to offers for Emmanuel Dennis , reports Completesports.com.

Dennis arrived the City Ground from Sky Bet Championship club, Watford for £15m last summer.

The Nigeria international has however failed to make an impact at the club, starting only three games.

The 25-year-old has also scored only once for Steve Cooper’s side.

Nottingham Forest are looking to strengthen their squad, but they must first offload some players.

Dennis is one of the players they are looking to allow leave before the end of the winter transfer window, according to the Telegraph.

Options open to the Nigeria international – and Forest – would be for him to move to a club abroad, or if he wants to remain in England he would only be eligible to return to Watford, given players cannot play for three teams in the same season as per FA rules.

By Adeboye Amosu

