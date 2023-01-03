PFAN To Organise Novelty Match To Mark National Stadium Lagos At 50

Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) will organise a novelty football match between former footballers and Nollywood FC to mark 50 years of the National Stadium, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a press release signed by Secretary and Board Of Trustees (PFAN) Comrade Austin Popo.

The match will hold at the Astroturf of the National stadium on Saturday 28th January, 2023.

Speaking on the novelty match, Popo said:”For us; the ex-footballers, the story of Nigerian football can not be told without mentioning the National Stadium Lagos; the theater of Nigeria’s sporting dream @ 50.

“National Stadium Lagos has become a home for sporting memories, amongst them is the African Nations Cup in year 2000. In the finals, the stadium was filled up, Cameroon took the lead and went ahead in the game, but the Super Eagles were ready to fight back. Austin Jay Jay Okocha volleyed an equalizer that made the game 2-2.

“We will never forget Victor Ikpeba’s penalty kick. We…