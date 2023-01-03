Simon Thumbs Up Nantes Winning Start Against Auxerre

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has expressed delight with Nantes winning start against Auxerre in Ligue 1.

Recall that Nantes defeated Auxerre 1-0 , thanks to a Marcus Coco’s 74th minute strike to earn the team the maximum points on New Year Day.

Simon celebrated the win on his personal Twitter handle.

“What a great way to start the year +3 bonne annee a tous,” he Tweeted.

(bonne annee a tous can be translated to what a great way to start the year)

Simon has found the net five times plus two assists in 15 French Ligue 1 games this season so far for Nantes.

