Smith Rowe Set To Make Arsenal Return After Six Months Out With Groin Injury

Emile Smith Rowe is in line to make his long-awaited Arsenal return in next Monday’s FA Cup third round tie at Oxford after being sidelined for six months with groin injury.

Smith Rowe has endured a frustrating six months watching from the sidelines as his Arsenal team-mates have roared to the top of the Premier League.

And the Sun reports that the 22-year-old believes his injury worries are behind him after returning to full training before Christmas.

And he is hoping to be involved in some capacity next week when manager Mikel Arteta makes wholesale changes to his starting line-up for the trip to League One Oxford.

Smith Rowe has not started a game for the Gunners since the 2-0 defeat at Newcastle last May.

And he has managed just four brief substitute appearances totalling 46 minutes this season.

He underwent surgery in September to correct a persistent groin problem which had prevented him from participating fully in pre-season training.

That operation ended any outside…