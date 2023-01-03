‘They Will Be Tough To Handle’ -Arteta Speaks Ahead Arsenal Vs Newcastle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that he expect a difficult game against Newcastle in today’s Premier League game.

Magpies are in the top four, much to the surprise of pundits around the country, as they continue on their upward trajectory under Eddie Howe.

Now they take on table topping Arsenal away from home, with Arteta paying tribute to their season so far.

He stated during his press conference: “A very good team. Very well coached. I think what Eddie has done in that short period of time, you look at the numbers, it’s incredible. Big credit to him and his coaching staff. Then they have created a belief, a big momentum around the team that they play the same way against any opponent. We are going to play at home in front of our crowd and we’re looking forward to it.”

He added on being top: “It’s not about stopping anybody, it’s about being realistic about where we are. The way we are performing is obviously impressive and we’re really happy with…