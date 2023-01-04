Aribo, Awoniyi At War As Southampton Tackle Nottingham

Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Joe Aribo will come at loggerheads as Southampton battle Nottingham Forest in today’s Premier League clash.

Both players will be desperate to help their teams pick up the maximum points in a bid to fight their way out of the relegation waters.

Having managed just two goals this ongoing season, Aribo, who will be expecting to make his 18 appearance in the league, will be hoping to make a positive impact for Southampton.

However, his compatriot, Awoniyi who was a thorn in the flesh of the Chelsea defence and adjudged the Man-of-The-Match for his brilliant displays, will be keen to improve on his goal tally.

Recall that Awoniyi has netted three goals in 15th appearance.

This will be the first meeting between Southampton and Nottingham Forest in any competition since the 2011-12 Championship campaign, when Saints won home and away.

Forest have never lost a Premier League game at Southampton (W3, D2), winning their most recent visit in…