Crystal Palace Vs Tottenham – Predictions and Match Preview

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham – The Spurs’ second half of the season has not started properly. They have dropped out of the top four, and with sixth-placed Liverpool gaining ground, they must find a solution to their problems fast.

Fans are hoping that the match against the faltering Crystal Palace will be the break they have been looking for. Palace began their season with a lopsided 0-3 loss at home against Fulham.

They made amends with a victory over in-form Bournemouth. The real test will come today (Wednesday), when the injured Antonio Conte and his team visit Selhurst Park.

Harry Kane is looking for redemption after missing a penalty against France, and if he can lead Tottenham to a top-four finish, the English captain may find that elusive peace of mind.

