Crystal Palace Vs Tottenham – Predictions and Match Preview

By
Headliners
-
1


One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham – The Spurs’ second half of the season has not started properly. They have dropped out of the top four, and with sixth-placed Liverpool gaining ground, they must find a solution to their problems fast.

Mega Millions Naija

Fans are hoping that the match against the faltering Crystal Palace will be the break they have been looking for. Palace began their season with a lopsided 0-3 loss at home against Fulham.

They made amends with a victory over in-form Bournemouth. The real test will come today (Wednesday), when the injured Antonio Conte and his team visit Selhurst Park.

Also Read: Inter Milan Vs Napoli: Partenopei Bank On Osimhen In Heavyweight Clash

Harry Kane is looking for redemption after missing a penalty against France, and if he can lead Tottenham to a top-four finish, the English captain may find that elusive peace of mind.

But Erik ten Hag seems…



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR