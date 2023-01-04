Don’t Join Real Madrid, Man City -Inzaghi Warns Leao

Italy star, Pippo Inzaghi has advised Rafael Leao to remain with AC Milan and ignore joining Man City or Real Madrid.

The Portuguese forward became Milan’s clutch player, the one who carried the burden with Zlatan Ibrahimovic injured and when Giroud wasn’t firing on all cylinders. Leao stepped up, scoring or providing an assist in the final six matches of the season.

Leao has been in talks over a renewal with Milan, but there has been a gap between what Milan are willing to offer Leao and what the player is demanding. Yet there is a hope that both can compromise and a deal struck.

However, Inzaghi has urged Leao to maintain his rise with the club than joining Real Madrid or Man City.

“If I were him I would stay. Milan has always been the best for me. To wear that shirt, to play at San Siro. A few years ago, you might think of striving for something more prestigious, because Milan was becoming fantastic again. But now they won the league, they make their way to the…