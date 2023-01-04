Iwobi: Everton Must Be More Consistent

Alex Iwobi insists Everton must be more consistent as they fight for Premier League survival.

The Toffees lost 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Goodison Park on Tuesday night to pile more pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

Kaoru Mitoma opened scoring for the visitors on 14 minutes.

Everton then conceded thrice within six minutes in the second period.

Evan Ferguson, Solomon March and Pascal Gross all scored for the Seagulls.

Winger Demarai Gray netted from the spot in stoppage time to reduce the deficit.

Iwobi exuded confidence that the Toffees can get back to winning ways despite the setback.

“I don’t think confidence is the issue,” Iwobi told Liverpool Echo.

“We showed how we can play vs Manchester City. We can’t be one minute good one minute bad, we’ve got to be consistent.

“The way we discussed in the changing…